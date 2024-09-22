Titans Star WR Not Concerned About Slow Start
Tennessee Titans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been nearly invisible to start the 2024 regular season.
The veteran pass-catcher has played just 46 snaps across the first two games while totaling two catches for 17 yards on three targets. Of course, working his way back from a torn MCL suffered in the offseason has been a major factor in Hopkins' slow start, but 17 yards in two weeks is certainly still surprising for the three-time All-Pro.
Amid an 0-2 start, Calvin Ridley has emerged as the team's top receiver with seven catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. Hopkins isn't worried about the lack of targets at this point in the season and is waiting patiently for his chance to shine once again.
"When my number is called, hopefully I can make a play," Hopkins said, per the team website. "It's football. We have great players in this locker room, great players in this offense. So, I am not complaining, I am not worried about that. It's two games. Whenever my number is called, whatever I can do. ... I love football, so if I am out there for one play, 10 plays, I am grateful to be on the field to do what I love. Obviously, I had an injury a while ago. I feel good, and hopefully I can go out there and put it all together."
Last season, Hopkins showed that his fit with the Titans can work. In 17 games, he tallied 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. This included three 100-yard performances, including a 140-yard performance in a 23-16 Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
It marked his first 1,000-yard season since 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals and seventh of his career.
