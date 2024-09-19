Titans LB Brings Large Chip to New Team
The Tennessee Titans were hesitant with Ernest Jones in the season opener considering the fact that it had been less than two weeks since they acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.
However, that hesitancy turned into confidence in Week 2, and he became the team's leading tackler in a loss to the New York Jets.
Jones had nine tackles for the Titans and proved that he can be the team's top linebacker this season.
"I came here, and I knew that I could help out this team, I just needed to learn," Jones said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I'm at that point where I'm really getting comfortable with myself, and my ability, and trusting what I see. It's only up from here."
Jones is still adjusting to life after his trade from the Rams, but it's something that still affects him both on and off the field.
"I'd be lying to say there wasn't a chip on my shoulder, because people gave up on me and thought I couldn't do," Jones said. "So, every week I am trying to slap not only the other team in the face, but other teams in the face as well.
"(The Rams) were a better team without me, so that's where we're at. But I am thankful for this opportunity, man, Ran (Carthon), the Titans, they gave me new life and I feel like I am back to loving football again, loving being around these guys. They truly brought me back to life here, and I am thankful."
With Jones now well-insulated into his new home with the Titans, he will only continue to grow more comfortable. The more reps and experience Jones gets with the Titans, the better off the defense will be.
Jones and the Titans are getting ready to face off against the Green Bay Packers for their Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
