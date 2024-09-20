Titans WR Gets Honest About 0-2 Record
The Tennessee Titans are 0-2 after losing by a touchdown in each of their first two games.
Given the close results, wide receiver Calvin Ridley thinks that the Titans are close to victory and that they aren't far off their goal.
"Listen, I am not going to be sad," Ridley said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I am not going to be sad, because I take it home. My family, I have friends, brothers, and I want to be normal when they call me. They didn't do nothing to me. So, we should come in here and love each other and build and grow and go into the game as one. And I am going to keep saying that.
"We're 0 and 2, and that can make a team go down a little bit. But this building is still happy, and we're still having fun. … (We should) just chill and be happy that we are living and playing football. We are working to get better and we're going to change this thing around. We're not far – we should be 2 and 0."
Ridley's upbeat personality is a welcomed facet of the locker room. Younger players may feel more likely to panic and be frustrated by the poor results so far. That's why having a veteran to ground the younger players will help in the long run.
Ridley also has a greater appreciation for playing football than most in the locker room considering he only played five games from 2021-22 as he struggled with mental health and was suspended for violating the league's anti-gambling policy.
Ridley's wisdom should be taken by the rest of the locker room as it could help them navigate this difficult start and get them closer on the path to victory.
