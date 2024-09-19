Malik Willis Gives Great Response to Titans 'Revenge' Game
Malik Willis spent his first two NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans and was preparing for his third in training camp this summer before a trade to the Green Bay Packers.
In Week 1, Willis unexpectedly hopped onto the field after starting quarterback Jordan Love suffered a knee injury. This led to Willis' first start with the Packers in Week 2 and a potential "revenge" game in Week 3 with the Packers bound for Nashville this weekend.
However, Willis says that there is no bad blood between him and his former employer.
“I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there," Willis said via The Athletic insider Matt Schneidman. "I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy, they (did) great job by me, for all I’m concerned.”
Even though Willis is blessed for the Titans, it doesn't take away the fact that he has a big role in preparing the Packers to play against them. Willis was in training camp with the Titans not even a month ago, so he knows the personnel extremely well.
Willis may need to step in and make his second start, but Love practiced in full yesterday, making his chances of returning against the Titans high. But whether he is on the field or sideline, Willis is a storyline for the matchup and it should slightly change how each team prepares.
Whichever team can navigate this wrinkle of the preparation for the week will likely end up having a massive advantage in the game, and it could very well lead to a win for either the Packers or the Titans.
