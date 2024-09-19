Titans' Will Levis Explains Plan to Fix Issues
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is beginning to form a really bad habit, one he hopes to nip in the bud against the Green Bay Packers in their Week 3 contest.
Levis has made some costly turnovers in each of the first two games, and had he not made those plays, the Titans might have a completely different start to the season. Levis says he is working on how to take care of the ball and how to make sounder decisions in the pressure of certain moments.
"Just knowing the times when you have to be uber careful with the ball," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Whether that's when you're in scoring position, a third-down where the throw that you're trying to make isn't even going to get you the first down. And, just having that hit my brain a little more quickly.
"… Adding the fold, as a quarterback, 'What's the best and smartest thing to do? What's something you need to keep in your mind because of this situation that can help your team and protect the ball?' I am just, every day, trying to think of those situations and get better in them."
Levis is a young quarterback, so mistakes are to be expected. However, there also needs to be a willingness to learn from mistakes. After goofing up in Week 1, Levis had a chance to put that behind him with a different outcome in Week 2. However, a pattern began to form.
Two games shouldn't define a quarterback, but it could easily snowball into a larger sample size if it continues. If Levis cannot prove that he can learn from his mistakes by applying it in future games, the Titans might have to turn to someone else at quarterback.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!