Titans Veteran Kicker Excited To Be Back
Nick Folk was a last-minute addition to the Tennessee Titans' roster last year, coming over in a trade with the New England Patriots just after the end of the preseason.
Based on his performance, though, one would assume he's been in Nashville for his entire career. The 39-year-old kicker was nearly perfect for the Titans, making 29 of 30 field goals to set the franchise record for best field goal percentage in a single season (96.7 percent). He also made 28 of 30 extra point attempts.
The Titans went through a significant overhaul this offseason, but keeping Folk after a great season was an easy decision.
"For me, it's always been a patient game," Folk said, per the team's site. "I kind of understand the game, and I understand the business side of it. I was patient with it, and I knew I wanted to play. I told that to Ran (Carthon) at the end of the season, that I wanted to keep playing, that I loved it here.
"I wanted to come back, and I'm excited to be back. Now it's about getting ready for another season."
Folk, who turns 40 in November, isn't exactly a spring chicken any more, and dealing with the new kickoff rules will be tough. With these challenges, the veteran kicker is making minute changes to his game that will make a big difference in the long run.
"You could maybe look at my technique and say not much has changed, but there are little nuances," Folk said. "You could probably talk to a golfer, and they'd say the same thing. You might not see the changes, but they're making small, minute changes. And I think a lot of that changes as your body changes. When you get older, maybe you're not as flexible, the leg is not as lively, so you're going to have to change some things technically to continue going. So, it is just small, little things … to try to find ways to continue to improve."
Matching his great season from a year ago won't be easy, but Folk is ready to go out there and give it his all every single day.
"It's been a good offseason so far. I feel like I'm kicking pretty well. So, I'm going to keep rolling and keep the rhythm going and get ready for training camp at the end of July. I want to make sure I am working toward Week One of the season so I'm ready to roll then."
