Insider Sees Titans Making Exciting Draft Trade
Leading up to this year's draft, the overall movement and action around the board has been relatively quiet, with most teams not making many moves and staying put with their picks for the meantime.
However, once Thursday hits, and teams are officially on the clock, all bets are off for how things could transpire. And for the Tennessee Titans, perhaps they could be a prime candidate looking to shake things up by moving up the board later in the draft.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Titans will be among the teams looking for more capital within their day two selections in this year's draft, likely in the third round, oddly, thanks to the actions of newly-hired general manager Mike Borgonzi.
"A team looking for more firepower on Friday night will be the Titans, who in a bit of irony don't have a third-round pick thanks to their own general manager, Mike Borgonzi. Just over a year ago, Borgonzi was the assistant GM for the Chiefs and a central figure in the trade that sent cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from Kansas City to Tennessee in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick. Now, Borgonzi has been hired to help build up the Titans' roster. Borgonzi turned down the Giants' overtures to trade up to No. 1 in a package of picks that would have included a third-round pick this year. Now he'll have to see if he can find a way back into that round."
The Titans will have two top-end selections in rounds one and two, falling in with number one and 35 to add two potential day-one impact players. Yet, beyond that, they won't have another selection inside the top 100.
For a rebuilding team like the Titans, hoping to stack up some appealing young talent next to their probable number-one pick Cam Ward in this year's class, that lack of draft capital could be a major hinderance. Therefore, Borgonzi could look to get aggressive, opportunistic, and move up into the third round to get a guy this brass likes as a result.
Tennessee has a pair of fourth, fifth, and sixth-round picks at their disposal to move around the board as they please. In the mind of Schefter, expect a few of those to potentially be piled in for a package to shift back into round three.
The Titans will get things started with their number-one overall pick when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th, in Green Bay, WI.
