Will Levis Era Ending For Titans
The Tennessee Titans will start a new chapter in their franchise's history this week by selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the number one overall pick.
The move will unofficially end Will Levis' two-year tenure as the team's quarterback of the future, but Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes that it is time to make the switch.
"On Thursday, the Will Levis era ends, and Ward will be in a position to become the Titans' franchise quarterback. He's set to enter the league with several years of collegiate starting experience, dating back to his 2020 term at Incarnate Word," Moton wrote.
"After two campaigns at Washington State, Ward put his arm talent on full display against top competition at Miami. He threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions and made the NCAA's All-American first team."
"In early mocks, analysts suggested that Penn State edge-rusher Abdul Carter could be the No. 1 overall pick. However, after Levis' turnover-ridden two seasons under center, the Titans cannot pass up an opportunity to take the best quarterback in the class," he continued.
The Titans finished 3-14 this past season, firing general manager Ran Carthon and replacing him with Mike Borgonzi.
In his first major move as general manager, Borgonzi is hand-picking the quarterback he wants to build around. That's a big commitment for Borgonzi to make so early in his tenure, but it's one he feels is best.
The Titans will now have their quarterback to build around, but they are far from finished. They will need the rest of the team to fill itself out over the next few years in order to take shape as a true contender in the NFL.
The Titans will select Ward and the rest of their rookie class between Thursday and Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!