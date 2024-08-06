Titans Defensive Depth Chart Remains Unfinished
The Tennessee Titans are entering the first year of Dennard Wilson's defense with a number of new faces.
Here's an idea of how the Titans could line up on defense during the season:
Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn, TK McLendon Jr.
Joseph-Day signed with the Titans in free agency and he should provide a strong veteran presence on the defensive line.
Nose Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat, Quinton Bohanna
Sweat is the lone rookie starter on defense, and the Titans have high hopes and expectations for the second-round pick out of Texas.
Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons, Marlon Davidson, Isaiah Iton
Simmons is the undisputed leader of the defense, and he should be playing a good majority of the snaps at defensive tackle.
Outside Linebacker: Arden Key, Harold Landry III, Shane Ray, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell, Khalid Duke, Caleb Murphy, Thomas Rush
Key will be suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. This could mean that Shane Ray, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, could take his spot as a starter at outside linebacker.
Inside Linebacker: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Garret Wallow, Chance Campbell, Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams, JoJo Domann
Murray replaces Azeez Al-Shaair in the middle of the defense. He's joined by Jack Gibbens, and the two will look to be the team's top tacklers.
Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Tre Avery, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Caleb Farley, Tay Gowan
Sneed and Awuzie have both dealt with injuries during training camp, but both are unquestionably the starters at cornerback.
Nickel Cornerback: Roger McCreary, Eric Garror, Anthony Kendall, Robert Javier
McCreary gets the nod at nickel with Garror expected to be his backup.
Safety: Amani Hooker, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Shyheim Carter, Matthew Jackson, Keaton Ellis
The depth chart was released before the arrival of Quandre Diggs, but he should factor into the safety conversation, likely starting alongside Adams or Hooker.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!