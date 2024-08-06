All Titans

Titans Defensive Depth Chart Remains Unfinished

The Tennessee Titans have an unofficial depth chart for the defensive side of the ball.

Tennessee Titans second-rounder T'Vondre Sweat participates in rookie minicamp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 10, 2024.
The Tennessee Titans are entering the first year of Dennard Wilson's defense with a number of new faces.

Here's an idea of how the Titans could line up on defense during the season:

Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn, TK McLendon Jr.

Joseph-Day signed with the Titans in free agency and he should provide a strong veteran presence on the defensive line.

Nose Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat, Quinton Bohanna

Sweat is the lone rookie starter on defense, and the Titans have high hopes and expectations for the second-round pick out of Texas.

Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons, Marlon Davidson, Isaiah Iton

Simmons is the undisputed leader of the defense, and he should be playing a good majority of the snaps at defensive tackle.

Outside Linebacker: Arden Key, Harold Landry III, Shane Ray, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell, Khalid Duke, Caleb Murphy, Thomas Rush

Key will be suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. This could mean that Shane Ray, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, could take his spot as a starter at outside linebacker.

Inside Linebacker: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Garret Wallow, Chance Campbell, Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams, JoJo Domann

Murray replaces Azeez Al-Shaair in the middle of the defense. He's joined by Jack Gibbens, and the two will look to be the team's top tacklers.

Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Tre Avery, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Caleb Farley, Tay Gowan

Sneed and Awuzie have both dealt with injuries during training camp, but both are unquestionably the starters at cornerback.

Nickel Cornerback: Roger McCreary, Eric Garror, Anthony Kendall, Robert Javier

McCreary gets the nod at nickel with Garror expected to be his backup.

Safety: Amani Hooker, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Shyheim Carter, Matthew Jackson, Keaton Ellis

The depth chart was released before the arrival of Quandre Diggs, but he should factor into the safety conversation, likely starting alongside Adams or Hooker.

