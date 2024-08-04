Titans Sign Another Former Seahawks Safety
The Tennessee Titans have signed safety Quandre Diggs to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Diggs will earn $3 million in base salary, with $1 million in incentives based on playing time and another $1 million in performance-based incentives.
An 11-year NFL veteran, Diggs has been with the Seattle Seahawks since October of 2019, when he arrived in a trade with the Detroit Lions. In his five seasons in the Emerald City, the 31-year-old accounted for 324 total tackles, 32 passes defended and 18 interceptions. He also earned Pro Bowl selections in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Now coming to Tennessee, Diggs reunites with his partner in crime in fellow safety Jamal Adams, whom he played alongside for the past four seasons in Seattle. Adams, who signed with Tennessee just las month, has voiced his desire for a reunion with Diggs, and now they're officially back together.
Between Adams and now Diggs, both three-time Pro Bowlers, the Titans' secondary has received a much-needed infusion of depth. It remains to be seen if either player will become a full-time starter, but they will be important depth pieces at the very least. If they do become starters, then both are capable of becoming impact players in their own ways.
