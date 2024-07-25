Titans WR Makes Strong First Impression at Training Camp
This is arguably the most important training camp of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks' career.
Only a third-year pro, Burks is still relatively fresh in the NFL, but as a former first-round pick, his output hasn't measured up.
In two seasons, Burks has played just 21 games, catching 49 passes for 665 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers aren't great considering he was traded for A.J. Brown, who has become an All-Pro and one of the best receivers in the NFL in two years with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Titans are also unconvinced that Burks will turn it around, which is why they signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency. However, the third-year receiver from Ole Miss has started camp off strong.
"Titans receiver Treylon Burks looked to be in really good shape, something GM Ran Carthon hinted at the day before," team reporter Jim Wyatt writes. "Burks looked smooth catching the football away from his body on Wednesday, using his big hands in open space. But Burks was upset with himself after he slipped on one rep, which ended a potential big play early."
Burks had a strong showing at OTA's, but he remains the fourth wide receiver currently on the depth chart behind DeAndre Hopkins, Ridley and Boyd. This has led to speculation as to whether Burks will be cut or traded by the Titans during training camp, but Tennessee looks like it will give him a shot to win back some favor.
So far, Burks looks like someone who is fighting to keep his job, and that urgency is appreciated by the Titans. However, Burks' strong first day doesn't change the fact that he is not a starter but has value in a potential trade. That could behoove other teams to call the Titans to see if he's available.
But if Burks continues to play the way he has, chances are he will stay with the Titans to start the year off and be a special teams contributor or occasional wideout for quarterback Will Levis.
