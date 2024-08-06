Titans Reveal First Depth Chart of the Season
The Tennessee Titans are just a few days away from their preseason opener at home against the San Francisco 49ers, and a depth chart is now live and ready for consumption.
Here's a look at each position's depth:
Quarterback: Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis
Running Back: Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julian Chestnut, Jabari Small
Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Kearis Jackson, Mason Kinsey, Sam Schnee, Bryce Oliver, Jha'Quan Jackson
Tight End: Chig Okonkwo/Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin Robinson, Steven Stilianos
Left Tackle: JC Latham, Geron Christian Sr., Leroy Watson IV
Left Guard: Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich, Brian Dooley
Center: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill, Corey Levin, Cole Spencer
Right Guard: Saahdiq Charles, Dillon Radunz, Lachavious Simmons
Right Tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere, John Ojukwu, Jaelyn Duncan
Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn, TK McLendon Jr.
Nose Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat, Quinton Bohanna
Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons, Marlon Davidson, Isaiah Iton
Outside Linebacker: Arden Key, Harold Landry III, Shane Ray, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell, Khalid Duke, Caleb Murphy, Thomas Rush
Inside Linebacker: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Garret Wallow, Chance Campbell, Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams, JoJo Domann
Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Tre Avery, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Caleb Farley, Tay Gowan
Nickel Cornerback: Roger McCreary, Eric Garror, Anthony Kendall, Robert Javier
Safety: Amani Hooker, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Shyheim Carter, Matthew Jackson, Keaton Ellis
Kicker: Nick Folk, Brayden Narveson
Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Ty Zentner
Punt Returner: Mason Kinsey, Kearis Jackson, Kyle Philips
Kickoff Returner: Tyjae Spears, Kearis Jackson, Jha'Quan Jackson
Long Snapper: Morgan Cox
