Titans Reveal First Depth Chart of the Season

The Tennessee Titans have a hierarchy put in place.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) heads off the field after practice on the second day of training camp Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) heads off the field after practice on the second day of training camp Thursday, July 25, 2024. / Denny Simmons/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Titans are just a few days away from their preseason opener at home against the San Francisco 49ers, and a depth chart is now live and ready for consumption.

Here's a look at each position's depth:

Quarterback: Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis

Running Back: Tony Pollard/Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julian Chestnut, Jabari Small

Wide Receiver: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Kearis Jackson, Mason Kinsey, Sam Schnee, Bryce Oliver, Jha'Quan Jackson

Tight End: Chig Okonkwo/Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett, Thomas Odukoya, David Martin Robinson, Steven Stilianos

Left Tackle: JC Latham, Geron Christian Sr., Leroy Watson IV

Left Guard: Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich, Brian Dooley

Center: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Daniel Brunskill, Corey Levin, Cole Spencer

Right Guard: Saahdiq Charles, Dillon Radunz, Lachavious Simmons

Right Tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere, John Ojukwu, Jaelyn Duncan

Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Keondre Coburn, TK McLendon Jr.

Nose Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat, Quinton Bohanna

Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons, Marlon Davidson, Isaiah Iton

Outside Linebacker: Arden Key, Harold Landry III, Shane Ray, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell, Khalid Duke, Caleb Murphy, Thomas Rush

Inside Linebacker: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Garret Wallow, Chance Campbell, Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford, James Williams, JoJo Domann

Cornerback: L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Tre Avery, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Caleb Farley, Tay Gowan

Nickel Cornerback: Roger McCreary, Eric Garror, Anthony Kendall, Robert Javier

Safety: Amani Hooker, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden, Mike Brown, Shyheim Carter, Matthew Jackson, Keaton Ellis

Kicker: Nick Folk, Brayden Narveson

Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Ty Zentner

Punt Returner: Mason Kinsey, Kearis Jackson, Kyle Philips

Kickoff Returner: Tyjae Spears, Kearis Jackson, Jha'Quan Jackson

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox

