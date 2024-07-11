Titans Sign Former Seahawks DB Jamal Adams
The Tennessee Titans are boosting their secondary with one of the league's top free agents just before training camp.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, the Titans are signing former first-round pick Jamal Adams. Terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.
Adams, 28, was the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he quickly emerged into one of the league's best players early on in his career. By the end of his second season in the league, Adams was already a Pro Bowl and one of the best young defensive backs in the game.
With Adams quickly rising up the ranks, he was desiring a contract extension from the New York Jets after his third season in the league. However, the Jets began to feel like he wasn't worth the money he was asking for, especially after he criticized the team on social media for not meeting his desires. This led the Jets to trade Adams to the Seahawks in the 2020 offseason for a massive haul, which included a pair of first-round picks.
Adams' career started off strong with the Seahawks, making his first Pro Bowl in 2020. This led the Seahawks to give Adams the contract extension he felt he deserved — a four-year, $72 million deal that made him one of the highest-paid safeties in the game. However, from that moment on, Adams' career quickly began to go in the wrong direction.
Adams tore his labrum in his first season with the Seahawks in 2021. Then, in the 2022 season opener, he tore his ACL, which knocked him out for the year. Adams played in just nine games for the Seahawks this past season due to injuries. This led to the team cutting him in March.
Now, Adams gets a new start with the Titans, hoping to revive his career with a fresh change of scenery in Nashville.
