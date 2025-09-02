Titans Eye Jeffery Simmons Replacement
Despite drafting Cam Ward, many analysts see the Tennessee Titans in a similar position for the 2025 season. No one is willing to jeopardize their credibility by riding a team that won just three games last season.
CBS Sports' latest 2026 Mock Draft sees the Titans land the No. 5 overall pick. It's a slight improvement from last season, but doesn't leave a ton of room to grow. Knowing this team is in a rebuilding period, Ryan Wilson wanted to put focus on the defense after an offensive heavy 2025 draft.
With the No. 5 pick, Wilson has the Tennessee Titans drafting DT Peter Woods. Woods is currently in his third year at Clemson. The 6'3'' 315-pound junior is an Alabama native who will likely declare for the draft after this year.
"There are perhaps bigger needs at WR or RB but even with Jeffrey Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat atop the depth chart, you can't pass up on Peter Woods-type talent here," Wilson wrote. "The Clemson standout plays with leverage, power and a low center of gravity. He flashes strong hands and can toss offensive linemen off-balance and shed blocks quickly to fill gaps and get to the ball carrier."
Woods is currently listed first for both his prospect and position rank. With plenty of time for mock drafts to change, Wilson currently has Wilson as the first defensive player coming off the board.
In the rebuilding era, it would be interesting to see if the Titans decide to move on from DT Jeffery Simmons. Simmons signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the team in 2024. The end of his rookie contract resulted in a massive cap hit, one that could reach $28M in 2027. Currently, Simmons would not be a free agent until 2028 when he turns 31-years-old.
Spotrac lists a potential out for the team in 2026. His deal would turn into a three-year, $60M contract with $9.6M in dead cap. Depending on how the 2025 season goes, that may be an option worth exploring. With Simmons getting up there in age, it may be hard to trade the three-time Pro Bowler, knowing his cap hit.
Woods notched 26 tackles in each of his first two college seasons. He had five assisted tackles in the Tigers season opener, a shocking 17-10 loss to LSU. Clemson gave Woods credit for 0.5 tackles for loss as well.
Looking at his first two seasons, Woods has just three career sacks. All three of them came last season when he hit a career high 18 solo tackles. The Tigers Week 1 competition was steep, but it's alarming that he didn't record a single solo tackle. Simmons numbers in 2025 will be something to watch as he was recently projected to have a career year. The seventh-year Titans player could decide the fate of who Tennessee drafts in 2026.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!