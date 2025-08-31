Titans Rookie Poised to Attack Key Role
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike is going into his first season in the league, where he will be asked a lot out of his new team.
Dike, the first pick of the fourth round in the NFL Draft this year, returned kicks while at Wisconsin and became a punt returner at Florida in his final collegiate season. Now, he could have the duty for both with the Titans.
"First and foremost, he is experienced," Titans head coach Callahan said of Dike via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"He was a pretty productive returner in the SEC, was productive at Wisconsin. He's done it a lot, and he has gotten a lot of reps at it. He's looked good in practice, is a sure catcher. He has real speed and ability to break. I am excited to see what he can do back there."
Dike, 23, returned 14 punts for 187 yards for the Florida Gators in the 2024 season, which is a sign that he can handle those duties in the NFL. The Titans had James Proche II in training camp competing against Dike for the job and the rookie won, so the team should feel confident in what he can produce going into the season.
The Titans had one of the worst special teams units in the NFL last season, resulting in the firing of coordinator Colt Anderson. The team is making it a mission to be better in the third phase of the game than it was last season and Dike is part of the solution.
If Dike can help the Titans in the return game, it could go a long way. Successful teams don't always need a top-tier return specialist, but they need someone who plays mistake-free football and has a chance to make a play at any given moment. The Titans hope they have that in Dike.
Dike will make his NFL debut when the Titans visit the Denver Broncos for the season opener. Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 3:05 p.m. CT inside Empower Field at Mile High.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!