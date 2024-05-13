Titans Finally Announce 2024 Schedule Release Date
NASHVILLE — As the 2024 NFL regular season draws near, the Tennessee Titans are gearing up for their first games under new coach Brian Callahan. They'll be facing familiar AFC South opponents as well as teams from the AFC East and NFC North.
On Monday, the league announced that on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT, the official schedule with dates for the upcoming season will be released. Fans can watch on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+. NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites, and times.
In addition to their six home and away matchups with AFC South rivals, the Titans will host the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium. The Titans will also travel to play the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions.
The Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals, the fourth-place team from the AFC North. Meanwhile, they will travel to Los Angeles to play against the Chargers from the AFC West. The game against the Bengals will likely be emotional for Callahan since he spent the previous five seasons as their offensive coordinator on Zac Taylor's staff.
It has recently been announced that the Kansas City Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champions, will play against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead on Thursday, September 5th, to mark the opening of the 2024 NFL season. This game is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from the previous year.
Here are the opponents on the Titans' 2024 schedule:
Titans Home Games in 2024
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Titans Away Games in 2024
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Washington Commanders
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
