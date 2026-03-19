Titans Hosting Former Super Bowl Champion TE

The Tennessee Titans appear to be open to the idea of adding more depth to their tight end room under new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans are hosting free agent Jody Fortson for a visit at their facility.

Former #Chiefs TE Jody Fortson is visiting the #Titans today.



The free agent has been out of football since tearing his meniscus and ACL last year in a preseason game with Kansas City. Now, he’s 100% healthy. pic.twitter.com/Qsx1VGAOXg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2026

Fortson did not appear in any games during the 2025 campaign after previously tearing both his meniscus and ACL with the Kansas City Chiefs, but it appears he's trending in the right direction with his recovery and thus is firmly on Tennessee's radar as it continues sculpting its new-look roster.

Fortson's Resume

Following his collegiate career at Valdosta State, an FCS program, Fortson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2019.

He never suited up for a regular season game over the first two years of his professional career, which were spent on Kansas City's practice squad, though he did play in six contests during the 2021 campaign.

Fortson proceeded to haul in nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games in 2022, a season that ended in a Super Bowl LVII victory for the Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles.

He did not play during the 2023 campaign after dislocating his shoulder and signed with the Miami Dolphins during the ensuing offseason, though he did not crack their 53-man roster.

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) takes the field prior to the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Fortson returned to the Chiefs in September 2024 and appeared in three games that year before sustaining his aforementioned knee injury, which prematurely ending his season.

Titans' Current TE Depth, and How Fortson Could Help

Tennessee saw Chig Okonkwo leave in favor of a three-year deal with the Washington Commanders, but the team still has plenty of talent at the tight end position.

Gunnar Helm, fresh off a 357-yard performance as a rookie last season, is slated to hold down a big role for the Titans in 2026. The same can be said for former New York Giant Daniel Bellinger, who followed Daboll to Nashville and inked a three-year contract worth $24 million.

Kylen Granson also joined Tennessee on a one-year deal after spending the 2025 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

As such, Fortson likely wouldn't even be a lock to make the Titans' roster if he were to eventually sign with the team.

That doesn't mean he couldn't still help out as a veteran who excels as a blocker, though, even if the 30-year-old isn't much of a receiving threat.

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