Titans LB Addresses Returning From Illness
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III is back on the field after an illness knocked him out of the first few practices in training camp.
Landry, 28, is entering his seventh season with the Titans, making him the longest-tenured player on the team after the departure of running back Derrick Henry, who had been with the team from 2016-23.
Landry is ready to get back out there for another season with the team, one in which he hopes brings career numbers.
"It felt straight being back out here," Landry said via team reporter Jim Wyatt after today's practice. "Obviously it's training camp, tough practices. You are going to have some good plays, and have some stuff you have to correct.
"It was frustrating being sick, and having to focus to get my weight back and stuff like that. But it is all coming along fine. I feel good, and I'm ready to rock."
Landry lost 10-15 pounds while out with his illness, and he is slowly working towards getting that weight back. However, he is hoping to organically add that weight back during the next few weeks of training camp.
This is the first season for Landry without the guidance of coach Mike Vrabel, who came on during the linebacker's rookie year in 2018. Now, he's got defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson to work with, and he's excited about the prospects of working alongside him.
"He's not only a great coach, but he's a great leader of men," Landry said via the team's website. "Guys are really buying in to what he is trying to get us to do. I feel like that is why the defense right now is just playing so fast and aggressive and under his leadership.
"Guys are coming out here working, and every day is a competition. As long as guys keep stacking days, we're going to see what happens."
Now, Landry gets to be in the competition instead of a bed on the sidelines, and he's excited to get back to playing form.
