Titans Have Major Uncertainty Looming
The Tennessee Titans are a new-look team across the board going into the upcoming season.
There's a lot of uncertainties across the roster, including quarterback Cam Ward, but the team has confidence that he will perform well.
The team might not have as much confidence in the linebacker corps, which doesn't have a ton of experience. Pro Football Network writer Jacob Infante labeled the linebacker position as Tennessee's biggest question mark going into the season.
"The Tennessee Titans underwent a major facelift at linebacker, with their top five players in defensive snap count at the position all departing this offseason," Infante wrote.
"Former Broncos linebacker Cody Barton was one of Tennessee’s bigger signings, but outside of him, the Titans no longer have much proven talent at linebacker. Players like Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray, and James Williams all figure to be in the rotation. However, those three players have only a combined six starts at the NFL level."
The Titans are allowing the three players listed above to compete for a starting spot next to Barton in training camp, but there is also a chance the team could sign a veteran in free agency if none of the other linebackers stand out.
The Titans had this issue at right tackle last season, and it derailed their entire offense. The team just recycled different tackles on the roster in practice squad in hopes that someone would stick, but nobody did.
The Titans have to avoid that mistake this season by sticking with one of their players if they have improved significantly or signing a veteran in free agency that will allow the role players to remain depth options.
The Titans are a few weeks away from the start of training camp, which begins on July 22.
