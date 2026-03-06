Titans Projected to Sign Tennessee Native WR

Thus far, the Tennessee Titans widely publicized hunt for a wide receiver has boiled down, mostly, to a few specific names. With New York Giants wideout Wan'Dale Robinson recently breaking away from the pack, little room has been left for speculation as far as who Tennessee is targeting.

That has to do, at least in part, with just how severe the need is for Cam Ward. In the eyes of fans, it likely doesn't matter who exactly is hauled in; Ward needs reliable experience and playmaking ability. His rookie season was heavily marred by the opposite of both; the Titans receiving room, as soon as Robert Saleh was hired, became a serious point of emphasis.

And while Robinson could end up being the move, he isn't the only option on the market. In fact, a recent article from Ben Arthur sees the Titans paired with a completely different, less predictable name. Although, upon a closer look, it may make as much sense.

A Different Sensible Pairing

Enter: Jauan Jennings. Coming off of a career-high nine touchdowns in his most recent campaign, Jennings is certain to inspire at least a relative field of interest across the league. For Tennessee specifically, in the case of hiring Jennings, they'd be bringing him home.

"A strong option [for Ward] is Jennings, who had 1,618 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Niners," started Arthur, outlining Jennings' impressive statistics in an often overcrowded San Francisco 49ers offense.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"Signing with the Titans would mark a homecoming for Jennings, a Cowan, Tenn., native who went to high school roughly 30 minutes outside of Nashville and played his college ball at Tennessee."

Of course, Tennessee is ultimately worried about fixing Ward's pass-catching problem. But Jennings being a hometown guy may signal the sort of mutual interest that it takes to get a deal done.

Getting a Deal Done

Tennessee's cap space being among the roomiest in the league means that, if Jennings is down for a move to Nashville, it likely wouldn't be all that complicated to get a deal done.

The only real worry with Jennings is his lengthy list of past injuries; although, including this season, he's shown a proclivity to return swiftly with no marked drop in performance. If the Titans are willing to take that sort of risk on a veteran in any capacity, Jennings makes especial sense given their current juncture.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!