Titans Hit Rock Bottom in Power Rankings
It may have taken longer than some expected, but the 0-3 Tennessee Titans have finally hit rock bottom. CBS Sports' Stephen Oh and Inside the Lines came together to compile all 32 teams in the NFL, with the Titans sitting at the very bottom. Through four weeks, this comes as no surprise.
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has struggled to put points on the board. Without kicker Joey Slye, who knows where this Titans team would be. Their defense has tried, but star running back Jonathan Taylor made them look silly last week. Among all the head coaching miscues and everything in between, this Titans team is in a bad spot.
Tennessee dropped four spots in the rankings as they officially have a 0.0% chance to win the Super Bowl, according to their statistics. Not all hope is lost for Titans fans as they are still given a 2.4% chance to make the playoffs, despite falling to 0-1 in the AFC South.
One of the most puzzling things about this set of power rankings is the placement of the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. Colts analyst, Lawrence Owen, pointed out how disrespectful this list is to the 3-0 Colts, who have punted just once in their first three games. Tennessee can pat themselves on the back for that one as they've forced their lone punt of the season.
Even after knowing all of that, the Colts are still placed at No. 16. It's a spot in the rankings most would feel comfortable with as it's far too soon to tell if quarterback Daniel Jones can keep this up through a 17-game season. The problem? The 0-3 Houston Texans are ranked No. 15. Obviously, these two teams have yet to play one another, but in no world does it make any sort of sense to have an 0-3 team ranked that high, especially against one of the league's six remaining undefeated teams.
The Titans get their chance to take on the Texans on September 28. That game could make or break their season, but they'll be heading to Houston with a brand new playcaller. On paper, CBS Sports says this is the No. 15 team against No. 32.
Each set of power rankings is different, but it was only a matter of time before the Titans hit rock bottom. While their offense looks fine on paper, the numbers and everything else have proven otherwise. While head coach Brian Callahan denied a complete overhaul of this team, their recent trade with the New York Jets proved otherwise. At this point, the only way for Tennessee to redeem themselves is by getting a statement win in Houston.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!