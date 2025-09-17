Titans HC Says Urgency to Win is High
It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans have long been in a rebuild, with head coach Brian Callahan pulling strings at the helm to try and put the broken pieces of a formerly competitive franchise back together.
Coming into this season, despite some obvious holes in and around the roster still, expectations were clearly higher than the last few seasons. Given last year's abysmal 3-14 finish and the near-complete offensive reset in the offseason - highlighted, obviously, by first overall pick Cam Ward taking over at quarterback - fans were expecting a slight uptick in production and, more importantly, wins, in the 2025 campaign.
Two weeks into the new year, the Titans sit winless at 0-2, set to face an undefeated, flaming hot Indianapolis Colts team at Nissan Stadium next week. Put plainly, and unfortunately, it feels like more of the same.
Brian Callahan, much like the fans in the stands, isn't satisfied. The pressure is on, and he knows it.
"Yeah, our urgency is high to get a win," said Callahan in his latest presser. "That hasn't changed. It's been high for two weeks now. I mean, it's not for, for lack of urgency or lack of intent."
To Callahan's point, the Titans have been very much in reach of winning both of their eventual losses. After keeping Denver within one score in their season-opener on the road, 20-12, Tennessee ran nearly even with the Los Angeles Rams last week until Stafford and his offense ultimately broke away towards the end. That final score was slightly more out of hand, 33-19.
Still, though, the Titans were one big play away in each from making things more than interesting. The team almost had it in the former bout, stymied by an untimely drop from Calvin Ridley to cut their chances short. But that's neither here nor there.
"Certainly would love to get to win so that our players can feel that feeling and we can get ourselves in the right track," Callahan continued, "but those are things that we're all working hard towards."
How long will the Titans have to work until the win column starts to react accordingly? It's hard to tell. For the time being, all the folks in the stands can do is take the positives and young talent where they come. Either way, a win this week would go a long way in easing the worries of fans who may be starting to feel like they've waited a little too long.
