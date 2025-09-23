Titans Make Shocking Trade With AFC Team
The Tennessee Titans are making a major change to the secondary after just three games into the season.
According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans are trading second-year pro Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to the New York Jets in a pick swap.
"TRADE! The Titans are trading Jarvis Brownlee to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 late round swap, per sources," Schultz tweeted.
The move comes after Brownlee suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and was inactive for the team's most recent loss against the New York Jets. He was a fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The move is part of the team's transformation from the Ran Carthon regime as new general manager Mike Borgonzi creates the roster in his image. Despite starting 14 games last season for the Titans, Borgonzi and the new front office felt it was time to move on from Brownlee.
Brownlee recorded 17 tackles in two starts with the Titans this season, so the Jets are getting someone who can immediately step in once he is fully healed from his ankle injury.
With Brownlee traded, the Titans cornerback room will rely on the back end of the depth chart for the rest of the season. The Titans have L'Jarius Sneed and Roger McCreary already in the starting lineup, but opportunities will likely arise for players like Jalyn Armour-Davis and Samuel Womack, both of whom were claimed off waivers just before the start of the season for Tennessee.
The team also has veteran Darrell Baker Jr. and Marcus Harris, a sixth-round pick out of California, who the Titans appear to be really high on.
Coming into the league, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein believed Harris has starter potential.
"Compact cornerback with small barriers in his coverage but impressive ball production in his four seasons as a starter," Zierlein wrote.
"Harris possesses good foot agility and play strength in man coverage. Despite his footwork, he can be crossed up and left out of position by quality route-runners. The good news is he has major make-up burst to close the distance and impressive top-end speed if he needs to travel deep with the route. He needs to play with more consistent eye discipline and route leverage from zone. Harris lacks length, but his on-ball production, play strength and speed give him a chance to become a CB4 with inside/outside versatility."
It remains to be seen if Harris will get the opportunity to start with Brownlee no longer on the roster, but the chance is certainly higher with the trade.
