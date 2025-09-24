Winless Titans Fall Further in Power Rankings
In unfortunately expected fashion, the now 0-3 Tennessee Titans have fallen once more in the On SI weekly power rankings, dropping further in the bottom five after allowing 41 points to the Indianapolis Colts in a blowout home loss.
During the defeat, the Titans allowed 365 total yards to Daniel Jones and the Colts' recently rolling offense. Not only was Tennessee helpless to stop Indy defensively, but for the second straight game, their offense failed to score more than 20 points whilst their opponent easily eclipsed 30. Both games were at home, too, to add salt to an already egregious wound.
Now in the 29th spot on the list, the Titans' ranking summary reads:
"The Titans, after keeping things respectable in their season opener in Denver, seem only to be declining as the games go on. Cam Ward’s gradual improvement aside, both sides of the ball seem to grow more discombobulated, regardless of their opponent. Indianapolis tearing Tennessee apart on its home field (41-20) feels like the last straw for a dying regime, until you remember that this is only Brian Callahan’s second season at the helm. Where he, and the team as a whole, will go from here is painfully unclear."
Having fallen an extra position, jumped by the Carolina Panthers after their 30-0 home win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Titans are now only trailed by three teams in the entire NFL. Namely, the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins, in that order.
At this point in the year, despite being only three games in, Tennessee appears to exhibit shockingly little direction for a franchise multiple years into a perceived roster rebuild. On top of that, head coach Brian Callahan, as well as the majority of his hand-picked staff, have an entire year under their belts.
Nobody is expecting the Titans to compete for a conference championship or anything, but when Callahan was brought in, it's highly unlikely that fans expected him to go 3-17 in his first 20 games, all the same.
While the pieces are all there - a talented rookie quarterback, potential and proven weapons on either side of the ball - the Titans' weekly bottom-feeding in the power rankings is a cloudy indicator that the team has no real outlook for when they'll come together.
With a change at play-caller taking effect against the Texans in Houston, in the very least, the franchise is working to find solutions. We'll see where the Titans end up in next week's rankings when the dust has once again settled.
