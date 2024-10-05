Titans Host Four Free Agents for Workout
The Tennessee Titans are using the bye week to evaluate some potential new additions to the secondary.
Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Titans hosted four free-agent defensive backs for workouts this week, as Jerry Jacobs, Tre Herndon, Lamar Jackson and Carlton Johnson were all in Nashville. The team likely has eyes set on potentially signing at least one of the four to the practice squad or the active roster.
Lamar Jackson
Not to be confused with the Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback, Jackson has bounced around the league after going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2019. He's played 14 regular-season games with the New York Jets, five for the Chicago Bears, three for the Denver Broncos and one for the Carolina Panthers. He's tallied 31 total tackles and four pass breakups in that span.
Jerry Jacobs
Jacobs has plenty of experience under his belt during just three seasons in the league. He started 29 of 40 career regular-season games with the Detroit Lions from 2021 through 2023 while posting 131 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 23 pass breakups and four interceptions.
Carlton Johnson
Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks this past offseason, Johnson is still looking to make his mark on the league after playing his college ball at Fresno State.
Tre Herndon
Herndon has the most experience of the group. He's started 34 of 83 games -- all with the Jacksonville Jaguars -- while tallying 243 total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, 32 pass breakups and three interceptions.
The Titans secondary has allowed the fewest passing yards per game (124) over the first four weeks of the season, as the additions of L'Jarius Sneed and Quandre Diggs certainly have seemed to pay off so far. However, Tennessee cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was recently placed on injured reserve with a groin injury, which frees up a depth spot in the backend.
The Titans host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
