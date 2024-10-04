Titans Rookie Returner Named Hidden Gem
The Tennessee Titans are enjoying some time off on their bye week, and it gives them time to reflect on how the first four games have gone.
While the record isn't what the team wants it to be, the Tennessee rookie class has been impressive to start the season.
While first-round offensive tackle JC Latham and second-round defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat have been the headliners, the team has a hidden gem in sixth-round pick Jha'Quan Jackson.
"Jackson, a former Tulane receiver, hasn't had a prominent role in Tennessee's offense. In fact, he's played just a single offensive snap. However, he's been a difference-maker on special teams, leading the NFL with 131 punt-return yards through the first four weeks. Jackson's 9.4 yards-per-return average also ranks third among players with at least 10 returns on the season. With a 26.8 yards-per-return average on kickoffs, Jackson ranks third in that category too. Jackson has aided the Titans offense by consistently bettering its starting position. Head coach Brian Callahan should soon want to see what the rookie can do with the ball in his hands on offense," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox writes.
The Titans have a deep wide receiver corps with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd and Treylon Burks, which makes offensive snaps hard to come by for the rookie out of Tulane. However, he is proving his worth on special teams by becoming one of the best return specialists in the league.
It will likely be hard for Jackson to make some headway towards getting snaps on offense considering how many people are higher than him on the depth chart, but maybe as the team moves forward later in the season, things will begin to change for the rookie and the Titans.
