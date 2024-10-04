Titans QB Fortunate to Keep Job
The Tennessee Titans are 1-3 in the first quarter of the season, and their lone win came in Week 4 on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.
In the game, Will Levis started, but he threw his sixth interception of the young season on his first drive and was injured on his second drive with a bum shoulder. This led backup Mason Rudolph into the game, where he led the Titans to their first 30-point scoring game in over two years, and more importantly, a win.
Even though Levis crumbled and Rudolph had success, the Titans are going to turn back towards their original starting quarterback when he gets healthy again.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine says that Levis is lucky to still have the starting job.
"Will Levis is fortunate to continue as the team's starting quarterback when he routinely makes questionable decisions and Mason Rudolph led the team to its only win," Ballentine writes.
It isn't all a coincidence that the Titans starting performing well when Levis was sidelined. The Titans lead the NFL in turnovers so far this season with nine, and a majority of them have been coughed up as a result of Levis' poor choices.
Levis is still a young quarterback with only 13 career starts over his first two seasons, so the Titans are being extremely patient with him, especially knowing what he can do with his arm strength.
However, it is going to get to a point where the Titans begin to prioritize winning over development, and unless Levis changes his tune in the next couple of weeks, Tennessee may look to move on to Rudolph to see if his management of the offense in the Dolphins game was a fluke or a sign that he should be the one under center moving forward.
