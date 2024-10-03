Titans Defense Struggling in One Key Area
The Tennessee Titans defense has allowed the fewest yards through four games so far in the NFL season, and yet, the team is just 1-3 in the standings.
Sure, the offense has hindered the team a bit, especially in the turnover department, but the defense isn't forcing turnovers, and that is also an underlying issue the team has to face during the bye week.
"The Titans' defense didn't force a turnover until Monday night's win in Miami and have only forced one this season. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson brought an extreme focus on takeaways with him when he took the job. As secondary coach, Wilson's units helped the Bears tie for second with 18 interceptions last season and the Eagles tie for third with 17 in 2022. Usually, teams produce what they emphasize. Wilson preaches "attacking the ball with aggressiveness" and "populating to the football." But that hasn't happened so far. Tennessee's defense is last in the NFL with a minus-8 turnover ratio," ESPN insider Turron Davenport writes.
The lack of forcing turnovers has been an issue that defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has stressed before, but it has yet to be resolved.
Not having Jeffery Simmons active for the team's Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins may have been part of the reason, but other playmakers on the defense have to step up and make bold, aggressive plays.
The one takeaway the Titans have this season came on a poorly-thrown backwards pass from Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley that was almost gifted to Tennessee.
If the Titans want to get better on the defensive side of the ball, they simply have to be more aggressive. If they can do that after the bye, more wins could come their way, beginning with their Week 6 battle against the Indianapolis Colts.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!