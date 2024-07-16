Titans LB is Biggest Breakout Candidate
The Tennessee Titans defense took a couple big hits this offseason after Azeez Al-Shaair and Denico Autry signed with the AFC South rival Houston Texans.
The Titans signed Kenneth Murray Jr. from the Los Angeles Chargers and drafted linebacker Cedric Gray in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, but they are also going to need some help from in-house players.
That's why we've named Jack Gibbens as our breakout candidate entering training camp.
Gibbens, 25, spent four years at Abilene Christian before transferring as a fifth-year senior to Minnesota. He went undrafted in 2022 and spent most of his first season in the league on the sidelines. He played in five games, made two starts and recorded 28 tackles. However, he took a step forward in 2023, starting 13 games and adding 95 tackles to his name. Only the aforementioned Al-Shaair had more tackles last season than Gibbens.
With the Titans in need of a tackler who can be on the field for three downs and go from sideline to sideline, Gibbens is the most likely player on the roster who can fill that void for the upcoming season. He may not be the most optimal player for a role like that, but he will be given an opportunity to compete for that spot this year.
The defense has a new look this season off the field as well. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is coming in from the Baltimore Ravens, who were the No. 1 defense in the league last year. While Wilson specializes more with defensive backs, the Ravens defense worked so well large in part to its linebackers in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.
This isn't to say Gibbens will play like Smith or Queen, both of whom are strong linebackers in their own right, but he'll receive similar coaching to what they had last year with the Ravens.
Gibbens has a long way to go to be considered a top linebacker in the league, but he is in a position to succeed if he continues along the trajectory he's on.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!