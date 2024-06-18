Titans Get Impressive Grade for Offseason
The Tennessee Titans made a splash or two this offseason in hopes to get out of last place in the AFC South.
ESPN writer Seth Walder graded all 32 teams for their offseason work and gave the Titans a "B" for their efforts.
"Tennessee augmented its roster in two key ways --trading for and signing Sneed and signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Both moves come with upside. While I'm normally down on deals that involve giving up draft capital for the right to pay a player, I'm good in this case because the free agency pool typically lacks stars, the Titans had tons of money to spend, and again, they are in Year 2 of a rookie QB window," Walder writes.
The Titans had a good offseason, but it wasn't perfect. While they made some bold moves in free agency, the energy wasn't matched with the draft.
"My biggest gripe about the Titans' offseason is that they didn't trade down in the draft. In the first round they stood pat at No. 7 to take offensive tackle JC Latham, but you must wonder if they could have worked out a deal to move down with a QB-needy team such as the Vikings, Broncos or Raiders," Walder writes. "More egregiously, the Titans took defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in Round 2 at pick No. 38 -- one spot before the Rams gave up a fifth-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to move from 52 to 39. That deal was likely also available to Tennessee."
The Titans certainly could have been more aggressive during the draft, but they got the guys they wanted. Latham and Sweat should be Day 1 starters, and if both of them can contribute immediately, the gripe against them being aggressive in the draft will go away.
The draft decisions made by general manager Ran Carthon over the past two years will be put to the test this season, and a lot of that pressure will be put on Will Levis's shoulders. If Levis makes that second-year leap, the Titans will be a threat in the AFC. If not, they will have to go back to the drawing board, and Carthon's seat could start to warm up.
