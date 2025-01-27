Titans Star Shuts Down Persistent Trade Rumors
Since the NFL trade deadline, rumors have run rampant about the future of Tennessee Titans' star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Many rumors have him being traded away during the upcoming offseason.
Despite all of the rumors, Simmons has spoken out once before about not looking to leave the Titans.
Even after his statement about being loyal to Tennessee, the rumors have kept circulating. Most of those rumors have had to do with him wanting to leave the Titans to join forces once again with former head coach Mike Vrabel on the New England Patriots.
With the rumors continuing to circulate, Simmons has taken to X once again to attempt to shut them down for good.
"Stop trying to make stories! These guys that I’m congratulating, are guys who I spent majority of my NFL career with! Getting a promotion with the Titans or another team is a blessing! Why wouldn’t I be happy for them! So of course I’m going to congratulate them!"
Simmons has been the heart and soul of the Tennessee defense over the past four years especially. He has been a consistent force on the defensive line and the Titans will need him moving forward.
During the 2024 campaign, Simmons totaled 76 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four defended passes in 16 games.
Hopefully, this post ends up putting an end to the rumors that have been floating around day after day. Simmons clearly wants to remain with the Titans and is not angling for a way to the Patriots.
It's understandable that some might read into the congratulatory posts, but he has now spoken about his own thoughts on the matter. The media needs to respect his statement.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store for Tennessee. Simmons should be back, but there are a lot of decisions to make and needs to fill.
The hope is that the Titans will be able to bring in more talent, both through the NFL Draft and free agency. Tennessee wants to get back to winning and competing for the playoffs.
Simmons is going to be a big part of that goal and it would be a major surprise to see him get moved.
