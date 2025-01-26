Former Titans WRs Could Meet in Super Bowl
Tennessee Titans fans tuning into the NFL's Conference Championship Games could be shaking their heads and thinking about what could have been.
In the NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Eagles will boast an offense with former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown leading the pass-catching corps for the offense.
The Titans infamously traded Brown to the Eagles on the night of the 2022 NFL Draft's first round, where the Pro Bowl wideout went to Philly for the No. 18 overall pick.
Since Brown was traded by the Titans, the Eagles have made it to two Conference Championships and the Super Bowl two years ago. Meanwhile, the Titans got Treylon Burks, who has just 665 yards in three seasons with the team.
For context, Brown has over 4,000 receiving yards in the same amount of time, proving to be a bad deal for the Titans.
But Brown isn't the only wideout the Titans have traded to a contender.
Back in October, the Titans traded star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are back in the saddle in the Conference Championship for a seventh consecutive time.
It's only the first appearance for Hopkins in his 11-year career given that he just joined the Chiefs this season, but this trade has now created a pattern between the Titans trading their top receivers to contenders.
Hopkins hasn't played as large of a role as Brown has with the Eagles, but that could change with the biggest games of the season on the horizon.
The Chiefs traded for Hopkins for games like today's, so they hope that their deal with the Titans will begin to pay off similar to how it has for the Eagles over the past three seasons.
Brown and the Eagles play the Washington Commanders at 2 p.m. CT on FOX, while Hopkins and the Chiefs draw the Buffalo Bills at 5:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!