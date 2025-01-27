Titans Could Cut Ties With Key Defender
The Tennessee Titans had a rough 2024 campaign, going just 4-13 in spite of embarking on a free-agent spending spree last year.
The good news is that the Titans are actually positioned to have a fine offseason, as they own the No. 1 overall pick and also boast a fair amount of cap room.
But could Tennessee look to open up some more money by making some tough roster cuts?
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network thinks so and thinks that the Titans could potentially part ways with edge rusher Arden Key, who will cost $9.5 million against the cap in 2025. If Tennessee designates Key as a post-June 1 cut, it would save $7 million in cap space.
Of course, whether or not the Titans actually decide to release Key is another question.
The 28-year-old had a solid year for Tennessee this past season, registering 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
The Titans signed Key in March 2023, and during his debut campaign in Music City, he finished with 30 tackles, six sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.
So, we know he is consistent.
Key, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent the first three years of his career with the Raiders.
The Atlanta native then bounced around quite a bit, spending time with the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 and 2022, respectively, before landing in Tennessee.
Key has just one year remaining on his deal, so he actually could represent a potential trade candidate in the coming months, as well.
With the premium on pass rushers in today's game, the Titans may be able to fetch a respectable return for Key.
