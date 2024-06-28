Titans DL Throws Shade At Derrick Henry
This offseason, the Tennessee Titans lost the cornerstone of their offense in running back Derrick Henry, made worse by the fact that he went to a rival in the Baltimore Ravens.
Months later, Henry's now-former teammates haven't forgotten about his departure.
During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Titans star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons took a friendly jab at Henry's expense, calling the running back's new Ravens uniforms "purple tutus."
“I won’t say weird, but it’s different,” Simmons said. “Getting on social media and seeing him in his purple tutu [Ravens uniform], he’s really gone. Sometimes it’s just like, yeah, he’s in a Ravens uniform now. When you walk into the building, I believe in Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard. When Tyjae first came in, I was a big fan of his. I think he and Pollard are going to be a one-two punch for sure.”
Simmons has drawn the ire of Baltimore before, but this reads as more of a joke than anything. After all, Henry is still a very popular player in Tennessee, even with him heading east this offseason.
Unfortunately, the Titans and Ravens will not play in the regular season. They also aren't scheduled to play each other in 2025, unless they finish in the same place in their division standings. Considering that Henry signed a two-year deal in Baltimore, it's very possible that he won't play his former team as a member of the Ravens.
Then again, the Titans saw how much Henry terrorized opposing defenses for years, they may be relieved to avoid the same fate.
