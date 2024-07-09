Titans Star Named Top 5 DT
Every year ESPN surveys league executives, coaches, and scouts to compile a top 10 ranking for each position group. The list for interior defensive linemen was announced today and the Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons was ranked No. 4.
Simmons has emerged as the anchor of the Titans defense and has been a team captain in three consecutive seasons starting in 2021.
The Titans drafted Simmons with the 19th pick in the first round of the 2019 draft. Over the past five seasons Simmons has compiled 26.5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, 233 total tackles, three forced fumbles,a nd four fumble recoveries. Simmons was also selected to the All-Pro 2nd Team and Pro Bowl roster in 2021 and 2022.
"When he's focused and sets out to make a lot of plays, he's pretty much unblockable," a head scout with an NFL team said. "I think he'll have a big year, similar to [Justin] Madubuike in that same Baltimore scheme last year."
This years list doesn't include former best interior defensive lineman and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, or former third best lineman Fletcher Cox, both due to retirement.
However there were multiple new additions to this years list.
Defensive linemen receiving some votes include Arik Armstead previously of the San Fransisco 49ers, Zach Sieler of the Miami Dolphins, Ed Oliver of the Buffalo Bills, Leonard Williams and Dre'Mont Jones of the Seattle Seahawks, and Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons.
The list's honorable mentions include Christian Barmore of the New England Patriots, Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen of the Washington Commanders, Rookie of The Year Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cracking the top 10 is Javon Hargrave of the 49ers, who was ranked No. 5 last year, Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers is at No. 9 and was an Honorable mention last year, DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts is No. 8, one spot lower than last year. Carolina Panthers' Derrick Brown ranks No. 7 after being an Honorable mention last year, former Miami Dolphin Christian Wilkins is No. 6 after being an Honorable mention last year, and then this year's biggest newcomer Justin Madubuike is No. 5 after not being on the list at all.
As previously mentioned, Jeffery Simmons is at No. 4. The highest he was ranked by a voter is No. 2 while at least one voter actually decided that Simmons should be unranked.
An NFL personnel evaluator said, "His power is probably the best in the league. I don't think he's played his best recently, though."
The three defensive linemen ranked higher than Simmons include New York Giant Dexter Lawrence II at No. 3, New York Jet Quinnen Williams at No. 2, and Kansas City Chief Chris Jones taking the top spot.
