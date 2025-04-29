Titans UDFA Has Real Shot To Make 53-Man Roster
Despite having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and using that pick on Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans have somehow flown under the radar after every network spend three days only talking about a certain fifth-round selection at quarterback.
In spite of the somehow-quiet draft the Titans had, they came away with a good crop of talent. Obviously, Ward is the (hopeful) golden goose of the class, but landing Penn State safety K.J. Winston in the third round could end up being one of the top steals of the draft, as could wide receiver Elic Ayomanor from Stanford. But one name that comes to mind as a potential difference-maker as a rookie wasn't even drafted to begin with.
The Tennessee Titans signed Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris as an undrafted free agent. Both he and fellow Hawkeye safety Sebastain Castro were signed as UDFAs, with Castro landing in Pittsburgh with the Steelers. Harris had a very good 2024 season. He picked off three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and was named an All Big-Ten selection. The Hawkeyes had multiple defenders who didn't get as much shine as they should have, with Castro and Harris being the two most notable. Linebacker Jay Higgins also went undrafted after an All-American season, landing with the Baltimore Ravens.
Harris can be a player who cracks the final 53-man roster in the secondary. Amani Hooker is a very good starter, but is Xavier Woods guaranteed a starting role? Winston is also a guy whose spot is all but guaranteed, which leaves one spot available, assuming the Titans keep four safeties. Harris will be competing with Mike Brown, Kendell Brooks, and Julius Wood for a roster spot - one he can certainly win.
