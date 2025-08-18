Titans Could Get Key Player Back Soon
The Tennessee Titans are excited about one player's return to the practice field.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt says the team should be welcoming offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry III back to practice within the next few days.
"Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry is edging closer to returning to action. Here on Friday night, Cushenberry was decked out in uniform for warmups, and took part in drills on the field in pregame," Wyatt wrote.
"While Cushenberry didn't play in the game – he eventually changed into street clothes – he's trending in the right direction after being taken off the team's Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week. Callahan said after the contest Cushenberry could practice with the team in the coming week."
Cushenberry Could Come Back Soon
Cushenberry's return will complete the vision the front office had for the starting offensive line going into the season. Cushenberry is projected to be the team's starting center while tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Peter Skoronski are on the left and tackle JC Latham and guard Kevin Zeitler are on the right.
Cushenberry is hoping to be back for the regular season after recovering from an Achilles tear he had in Week 9 last season against the New England Patriots. He started off his first season with the Titans on the right foot but was unable to finish the season because of his Achilles tear.
Cushenberry has been moving forward throughout the recovery process in hopes of being ready for Week 1 and it appears that his return to practice is a sign that he should be ready.
If Cushenberry comes back, the Titans will have their offensive line at full strength, which is super important going into the season. Tennessee had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season and the unit needs to be better in order to protect No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
Cushenberry and the Titans will be back at practice for the next few days before facing off against the Minnesota Vikings in their final preseason game.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!