Titans Can Land Best Free Agent Still Available

The Tennessee Titans have made a dent on the personnel front this offseason two major ways; of both available coaches and players, the Titans have landed names that other teams were swinging on with equal, if not more, aggression. People are choosing to come to Nashville for football again. It's a sign of the times; the Robert Saleh era has arrived.

Although now, Saleh and his staff have slowed down considerably compared to the pace at which things were moving just a week or so prior. After finalizing the sideline and then immediately turning the franchise's checkbook onto the players, the dest seems to have mostly settled.

But, as was pointed out by ESPN's Matt Bowen in a free agency list online, numerous strong candidates remain on the market in search of a new home. Chief among them, according to Bowen, is wide receiver Jauan Jennings; a player that has ties to Tennessee, and who would fit the Titans' schematic needs to an alluring tee.

Jennings Makes Sense in Tennessee

Jennings, who hit the open market as a result of his apparent failure to reach a deal to return to the San Francisco 49ers, is coming off of a nine-touchdown campaign out west. The big-frame pass-catcher has long served as one of the 49ers' most reliable wideouts.

Now, he'll demand a pretty sizable fund in free agency, and the Titans - still leading the league in cap space - should absolutely put their name in the hat of the few teams that are likely to pay up.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Wan'Dale Robinson's signing was a huge step in Tennessee's efforts to overhaul their WR room, but the smaller, speedy wideout needs a running mate. In Jennings, he'd get a player of the opposite stature and the same resolve.

The latter is a veteran winner; exactly the sort of playmaker that any team building up a young quarterback would like to pair with that young quarterback.

A Veteran Winner

Robinson and Jennings, on top of whatever a retained Calvin Ridley and second-year Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor are able to bring, would look to comfortably round out Cam Ward's weapons through the air heading into the 2026-27 season.

And Jennings, being a Tennessee native and an alumni of the state's titular university, may be well ready for a homecoming after spending the majority of his career across the country.

The stars all align for Jennings to become a Titan. The team's front office, at this point, just has to make sure that the numbers do, too.

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