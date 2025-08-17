Titans Must Give Cam Ward Grace
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is struggling throughout the preseason, but that isn't something totally out of the ordinary for a No. 1 overall pick.
Ward completed just 2 of 7 passes for 42 yards in the team's 23-20 preseason win against the Atlanta Falcons where he participated in the team's first three drives. The best play Ward completed was his first, a 35-yard pass to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor that got the Titans out of their own red zone.
That was a strong showing from Ward, but he only managed to make one more completion for the rest of his time out there. The game was Ward's first against real NFL-level starters that he will see on a weekly basis during the season, so he was excited to get those reps.
"That's just more reps for me," Ward said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "I'd probably say the biggest thing I emphasize is making it hard on myself in practice for when I have a real rush coming at me. I think over time I'll continue to get better every week."
Ward Has Room For Growth
It's going to take time for Ward to develop and the Titans can't count on all of that to happen in just this first season. It's going to be a multi-year process for Ward to become one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL.
The Titans need to exhibit patience with Ward since he is just figuring things out in the NFL. It remains to be seen how long it will take for him to become one of the top quarterbacks in the league. It could take weeks, months, years or it may not happen at all, but the Titans have to give it time.
Ward already showed some growth between the first and second game of the preseason, so if he continues to get a little better after each contest, he will eventually be leading the Titans in some very crucial wins down the line.
Ward and the Titans play their final preseason game at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
