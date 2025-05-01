Titans' Key Signing Called Out Before Playing a Single Game
The Tennessee Titans entered the offseason knowing they needed to address their pass rush, and releasing Harold Landry didn't exactly help their situation.
The team didn't do a whole lot to rectify the problem in free agency, but they did sign edge rusher Lorenzo Carter late last month.
Carter played in 13 games with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, failing to register a single sack. He had totaled 21.5 sacks over his first six seasons before last year, so he did show some promise, but there is no question his stock took a big hit during his final campaign in Atlanta.
Well, Tennessee proceeded to select UCLA edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo in the second round of the NFL Draft last week, which definitely muddied Carter's role with the team.
As a matter of fact, Justin Melo of Titan Sized already feels that Carter is on "thin ice" heading into 2025.
"Carter signed a one-year deal with the Titans worth $1.4 million. The former Georgia Bulldog probably hoped to contend for a top three role at EDGE given the Titans' lackluster depth chart. Drafting Oladejo at No. 52 probably bumps him down a spot," Melo wrote.
Oladejo rapidly climbed draft boards over the last several weeks leading up to the draft. He racked up 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during his final season with the Bruins, and while he is still very raw, he possesses obvious talent and could ultimately make a big impact as soon as his rookie campaign.
That may leave Carter out in the cold. The Titans don't have a significant financial obligation to the Georgia Bulldogs product, and he hasn't produced well enough throughout his career to earn a permanent spot on Tennessee's depth chart.
Carter spent the first four years of his NFL tenure with the New York Giants before joining the Falcons in 2023.
