Titans Have Good, Bad and Ugly From Draft Class
The Tennessee Titans had nine picks to work with in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they used them to select players that can help in all three phases.
It started off at No. 1 overall by taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who was labeled as the most interesting pick in the Titans rookie class by CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan.
"Has a quarterback who was just taken No. 1 overall come into the league with less fanfare? Lost in the shuffle of the Jaguars' trade up for Hunter and Sanders' fall was that the Titans may have found their franchise quarterback," Sullivan wrote.
While Ward was the No. 1 pick, Sullivan didn't believe he was the best. Instead, that honor went to Kevin Winston Jr., the team's newest defensive back that was chosen in the third round out of Penn State.
"Winston would've been off the board a lot sooner had it not been for an ACL tear he suffered last season. Once he's back to full strength, the Titans will add a key cog to their secondary," Sullivan wrote.
Winston was limited to just three games with Penn State last season, but is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2025 campaign.
Tennessee's next pick, Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike, did not receive the same praise as Winston. Sullivan named him the worst pick in the Titans rookie class.
"Never a good thing when you have more career drops (17) than touchdowns (11)," Sullivan wrote.
The Dike pick looked even more questionable after the Titans traded for fourth-round wide receiver Elic Ayomanor later in the round. Dike will have to compete next to Ayomanor, undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo and others for snaps in the offense.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!