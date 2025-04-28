Titans Want QB Battle Between Cam Ward, Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans showed little hesitation when it came to selecting quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but the team isn't naming any starters just yet.
In fact, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi told reporters that the team is embracing competition within the quarterback room, saying that Will Levis still being on the roster brings "a lot" of value in that regard.
“A lot of value," Borgonzi said of Levis. "I think there's going to be competition in every room, and (Levis) elevates the competition in that room. That's what we're trying to do here as we get into training camp, have the best 90 man roster, best competition every room, and Will certainly provides that. … We’re not going to name any starters here though right now here in the offseason.”
Even if he struggles a bit in training camp, it's likely that Ward will be the Week 1 starter over Levis. The Titans didn't use the No. 1 overall pick on Ward just to have him ride the bench to begin the season and upset the fan base as a result. It would take a massively disappointing preseason by Ward and an excellent one from Levis to justify sitting the talented rookie in Week 1.
But should Ward play poorly during the season and the Titans pile up losses as a result, Levis could get his chance to shine.
Regardless, the Titans have made it clear that they want ample offensive weapons for Ward to choose from in order to get comfortable during his rookie year. The Titans bring back Calvin Ridley as the team's No. 1 receiver along with welcoming in the veteran signings of Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson. Tennessee also added Florida receiver Chimere Dike, Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor and Texas tight end Gunnar Helm in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ward will have options to choose from once the 2025 season gets underway.
