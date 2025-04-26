Titans Take Sacramento State OL in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are continuing to add to their rookie class for the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the No. 167 overall pick in the fifth round, the Titans selected Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater.
Slater may come from an FCS school, but NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein believes he has potential to be a backup for the Titans to start his career.
"Slater plays with good core strength and firmness into contact. He’s well-schooled but might lack the desired foot quickness to keep defenders in front of him once he makes the jump in competition. Slater is smooth in his sets and utilizes independent hands but will have trouble recovering once he’s behind. Proving he has position flexibility at guard and center will help, but Slater appears to have a limited ceiling," Zierlein wrote.
Slater joins Miami quarterback Cam Ward, UCLA pass rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo, Penn State defensive back Kevin Winston Jr., Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike, Texas tight end Gunnar Helm and Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor as members of the team's draft class.
The Titans will be back on the clock with the second pick in the sixth round at No. 178 overall.
