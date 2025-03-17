Giants Insider Gives Update on Titans Draft Trade Rumor
The Tennessee Titans have been thrown around in trade rumors ever since it was revealed that they would hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Titans haven't picked No. 1 since 1978, when the Houston Oilers selected Texas running back Earl Campbell, but things could change this season.
The team that has arguably gained the most traction for a trade for the No. 1 overall pick has been the New York Giants, who are sitting at No. 3 in need of a quarterback. However, ESPN insider Jordan Ranaan says that a trade "appears dead."
"Plan A was to get Matthew Stafford this offseason," Ranaan said of the Giants h/t Bleacher Report contributor Andrew Peters. "Plan B appears to be try to get the No. 1 overall pick, that appears dead too."
The Titans and Giants are likely the two teams without a surefire answer to their starting quarterback for the upcoming season. The Minnesota Vikings can also be lumped into this group after Sam Darnold signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, but they have last year's No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings.
Veterans Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are also considered options for these jobs, but they have been linked to the Giants much more than the Titans have.
On top of that, the Titans have the No. 1 pick and they can take Miami quarterback Cam Ward without any pushback from other teams.
This isn't to say a trade won't happen in the next month, but the more time passes, the less likely it is for a deal to be consummated. This means that the Giants will have to settle for someone like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or one of the aforementioned veterans.
