Titans Land Next QB in Latest Mock Draft
It is never too early to start looking ahead to next years NFL draft and in Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski's recent 2025 mock draft, he has the Tennessee Titans selecting Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.
This likely comes as a shock when the Titans have bigger needs including wide receiver and offensive line.
Veteran wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and newly aquired Tyler Boyd will both be free agents next offseason and the Titans could also benefit from a longterm option on the right side of the offensive line.
However in Sobleski's mock draft using reverse Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings, the Titans will be own the fourth pick in the draft.
Is it likely that the Titans will finish with the fourth worst record in the NFL this season? No, I don't think so. Is it possible? Yes absolutely. The Titans do play in a young, improving division, in a more competitive AFC compared to the NFC. But as you've heard and read multiple times, this record will depend greatly on the progression of quarterback Will Levis.
If the Titans are picking No. 4 overall, Will Levis did not step up or potentially worse, his new and improved supporting cast didn't help him out, including new names like running back Tony Pollard and receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd.
Now, it could be more realistic that the Titans pick more in the 10-15 range with 6-8 wins rather than top five with less than five wins, however if this is the case, Carson Beck could be the way to go.
If it is Levis that needs to be replaced, Carson Beck is considered the pre-season QB1. Beck stands at 6'4" 220 lbs. and finished his first season starting at Georgia with 3,941 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions, a 72.4 completion percentage, and added 116 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
"He's got that prototypical first-round QB look to him," an opposing defensive coordinator told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. "His touch on the deep ball was tremendous. I don't think there is a better quarterback in the country right now in terms of his size, accuracy, accuracy on the deep ball. I think he throws a better deep ball than Jayden Daniels."
However if it isn't Levis that should be replaced and the Titans give him another shot, I'd think the issue would be the other option of his supporting cast failing, in which the Titans should look for either wide receiver Luther Burden III or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
Burden III is 5'11" 208 lbs. and had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Hunter is 6'1" 185 lbs. and finished with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns, but also plays cornerback quite well where he recorded 31 total tackles and three interceptions.
In Sobleski's mock draft, Burden III goes at No. 3 to the New England Patriots and Hunter goes No. 7 to the New York Giants.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!