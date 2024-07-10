Titans Named Landing Spot for Colorado Star
The 2024-25 NFL season has not started yet, but it is never too early to get a look at who the Tennessee Titans could be looking at for the 2025 Draft.
Pro Football Focus suggests the Titans should be looking at the University of Colorado’s CB/WR Travis Hunter.
Pro Football Football Focus writes that the Titans should look at Hunter as a wide receiver because of the fact that DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd are only under contract for this season and will be 30+ this time next year.
"Hunter is an insane talent; he could legitimately be a starter at cornerback or wide receiver in the NFL. If he picks wide receiver, this could be a fun fit, adding a lot of speed to Tennessee's receiver room," PFF writes.
Hunter is an exciting and rare prospect since he can play both cornerback and receiver at an exceptionally high level.
As a receiver for Colorado last season, Hunter recorded 57 receptions, 721 yards, and 5 touchdowns while as a cornerback he totaled 30 tackles, 3, interceptions, and 2 TFLs. He also made an All-American team.
Hunter has always been a high-profile player. He was the top player in his class before deciding to take his talents to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State, and later following him to Colorado.
He is regarded as a top-5 pick on multiple mock drafts so it would take the Titans to collapse and fold this season or trade up in the draft to get him.
The idea of having Hunter is a really fun and exciting one. With him being able to play two fan-favorite positions, he is box office, and would instantly become a popular pick for any fan’s favorite player.
As a player, the Titans could be in need of another receiver depending on what the organization decides to do with Boyd and Hopkins but no matter what they decide on those two, there will always be a spot ready for him in this upcoming draft.
Titans do have L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie, but cornerback is one of the most premium positions, and with how oversaturated star wide receivers are in the NFL, there is a bigger emphasis on getting guys who can cover them.
