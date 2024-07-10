Titans Could Sign Former Jaguars Star
Former 2017 top-five NFL Draft pick Leonard "Playoff Lenny" Fournette is hoping to return to the gridiron by the time the season starts in August, and the Tennessee Titans could be a landing spot.
Fournette has re-hired his former agent Ari Nissim and Pat Capra, both of Legend Sports Agency, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
“Leonard’s in the best shape of his career and I expect he will have a new home soon,” Nissim said.
Titans fans know all about Fournette as he spent his first three seasons with division rival Jacksonville Jaguars where he rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns, as well as catching 134 passes for 1,009 yards and two touchdowns.
On August 31, 2020 Fournette was released by the Jaguars after being unable to find a trade partner. Just six days later, he was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fournette took more of a power back role with the Buccaneers rather than an every-down back. Over the next two seasons he rushed for 1,179 yards and 14 touchdowns, in addition to 105 receptions for 687 yards and two touchdowns. Fournette also won a Super Bowl with the team in 2021.
Tampa was impressed and re-signed Fournette to a three year, $21 million contract on March 22, 2022. During the 2022 season Fournette rushed for 668 yards and three touchdowns, but also added 73 receptions and a career-high 523 yards and three touchdowns.
About a year after signing the extension, Fournette was released by the team on March 17, 2023.
Fournette signed with the Buffalo Bills' crowded running back room in week nine last season after being a free agent for the first eight weeks and totaled 40 rushing yards on the year.
He now finds himself in the same situation and could be a great fit for the Titans.
Tennessee also has a crowded running back room with offseason addition Tony Pollard and sophomore out of Tulane, Tyjae Spears, but neither of which have an overwhelming amount of power like Fournette does. Pollard and Spears are more elusive backs and although there is a totally new coaching staff in Tennessee, this will be the first time in eight years that the team will be without Derrick Henry.
Fournette could slide right in at RB3 above 2022 fourth round pick Hassan Haskins and as the goal line back, and also further help mentor this young running back room.
