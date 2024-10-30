Titans Linked to Panthers QB as Deadline Approaches
Throughout the first eight weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans have been one of the worst teams in football. At this point in time, they are just 1-6 and are headed for a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of the biggest disappointments of their brutal start has been the play of second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Coming into the season, Levis was being hyped as a potential breakout player. He was viewed as the long-term franchise quarterback for the Titans. Those views are starting to change to him being a bust.
That being said, he's still in his second season and deserves some patience. However, Tennessee could consider bringing in some competition for him.
With that in mind, one NFL analyst has connected the Titans to an intriguing potential trade option.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided has suggested that Tennessee is among the top trade suitors for Carolina Panthers second-year quarterback Bryce Young. He thinks that the Titans could acquire Young and have both him and Levis battle for the starting job.
"I understand that Bryce Young and Levis were selected in the same draft class and they've seen similar struggles. This idea wouldn't be to hand the job over to Young on a silver platter. It would be to set up a quarterback competition between two young men that could both turn into serviceable signal callers in the right situation," Pressnell wrote.
He noted that Young getting a fresh start away from the Panthers would give him a chance to turn his career around. However, he also noted that there is no guarantee that Young will take a step forward.
"Anywhere Young goes, he gets the fresh start that he needs. This doesn't guarantee that he ends up succeeding, but it certainly would help him a ton," he wrote.
Young has played in 21 career games so far with Carolina, completing 59.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,400 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He has also totaled 285 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Clearly, those aren't the numbers that a team would expect from a No. 1 overall pick.
Putting Young and Levis in the same quarterback room would be a great motivational tactic. Both players would work extra hard trying to win the job. It could be a healthy situation for both players.
Granted, this isn't an extremely likely scenario. But, if the Panthers actually do place Young on the trade block, it does make sense that Tennessee would look into the possibility.
