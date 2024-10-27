Titans Stance on Jeffery Simmons Trade Revealed
Over the last few weeks, Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been a name that has been very popular in the NFL rumor mill.
There has been speculation that the Titans could consider moving Simmons for the right price. They have already traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones.
While the Simmons rumors have been all over the place, Tennessee's stance on trading him has not truly been known.
According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Titans are not going to be trading their star defender.
"Those teams were all told the same refrain: Not happening," Rapoport and Pelissero wrote.
Not trading Simmons would be the right decision for Tennesse. He's still just 27 years old and is the kind of piece that a team can build its defense around. Moving him would be a mistake.
So far this season in five games, Simmons has totaled 17 tackles to go along with a sack and a defended pass. He hasn't been extremely productive, but the team as a whole has struggled.
At this point in time, the Titans should absolutely trade players who don't match their long-term picture. They are a couple of years away from potentially being able to compete. Simmons doesn't match that description.
He could very easily end up being around for the next five to seven years and still be playing at a very high level.
All of that being said, it's going to be very interesting to see what Tennessee ends up deciding to do at the trade deadline. There are still some moves that could be on the way.
Ideally, the Titans will not be moving Simmons. This report is good news for fans who want to see the team get back on track and be a contender in the AFC once again.
