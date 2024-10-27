Titans HC Sends Message to Fans
The Tennessee Titans were blown out in brutal fashion today against the Detroit Lions by a final score of 52-14. It was an awful game from start to finish.
With the loss, the Titans dropped to 1-6 on the season. They are quickly headed towards what looks like it could be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Following the brutal loss, head coach Brian Callahan spoke out and sent a bold message to Titans fans about suffering through the kinds of losses that they had today.
“We’re not in the business of trying to provide all that right now, we’re just trying to play better football," Callahan said. "That’s my focus. Putting guys out there that, we fight, our team plays hard. But we’ve got to do things a lot better. Right now, it’s not a product that people are excited to watch and that’s the way it is. We’ve gotta do something about that.”
Looking at the game as a whole, there were only a couple of things for fans to be happy about.
One of them was the performance of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who caught 10 passes for 143 yards. Finally, he started showing off the potential that the team saw in him when they signed him during free agency.
Tony Pollard was also a bright spot as he picked up another 94 yards on 20 carries. Arden Key came through with two sacks in the game.
Outside of those few things, the game was tough to watch. Mason Rudolph had some bright spots, but ended up completing 22 of his 38 pass attempts for 266 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He also picked up 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Coming into the season, there was hope that Tennessee could surprise people and be a sleeper contender. Unfortunately, that has not come close to being a reality.
Next up for the Titans will be a Week 9 matchup at home against the New England Patriots. Hopefully, they will be able to find a way to pick up a win for the home crowd.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!